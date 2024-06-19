Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 13,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

