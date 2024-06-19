Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,072 shares of company stock worth $3,536,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Coursera by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. Coursera has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

