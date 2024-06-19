The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

