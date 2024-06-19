Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 19.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 812,174 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,168,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

