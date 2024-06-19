Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canada Goose Price Performance
Canada Goose stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.