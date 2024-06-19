Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of WB stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Weibo has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.02.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 237,453 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Weibo by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 152,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,641 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Weibo by 38.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Weibo by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

