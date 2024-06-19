Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.45.
Several research firms have issued reports on BLCO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
BLCO stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
