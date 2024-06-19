Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

PPL stock opened at C$49.69 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company has a market cap of C$28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

