Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

