StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

