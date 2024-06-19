StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 3.8 %

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

