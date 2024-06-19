StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

