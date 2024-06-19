Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Down 0.8 %

EVGN opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.