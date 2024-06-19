Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Trading Down 0.8 %
EVGN opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.