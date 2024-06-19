StockNews.com Downgrades EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Buy

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EnerSys by 231.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

