China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
