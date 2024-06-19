Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Up 23.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Power REIT Company Profile
