Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 23.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.