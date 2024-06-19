Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.90. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

