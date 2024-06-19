Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.83.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
