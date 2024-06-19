SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSY opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

