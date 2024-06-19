SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SSY opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.35.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
