Lloyd Pitchford Buys 19,090 Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 19,090 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.23) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($901,620.46).

Lloyd Pitchford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of Experian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.25), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,638,144.35).

Experian Stock Performance

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,720 ($47.27) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,497.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,357.60. The company has a market cap of £33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,611.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,796 ($48.23).

Experian Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s payout ratio is 4,466.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.13) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,442 ($43.74).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

