BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA) Insider Graham Duncan Buys 100,000 Shares

Jun 19th, 2024

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFAGet Free Report) insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,623.89).

BSF Enterprise Stock Up 9.1 %

BSFA stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.20 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.69. BSF Enterprise Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.84 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

