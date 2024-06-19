BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA) Insider Graham Duncan Buys 100,000 Shares

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,623.89).

BSF Enterprise Stock Up 9.1 %

BSFA stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.20 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.69. BSF Enterprise Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.84 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

