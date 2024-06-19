Charles Woodburn Acquires 12 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,334 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £160.08 ($203.41).
Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.65), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,572,159.67).
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,354 ($17.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.94 ($189.25).
- On Monday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn bought 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($17.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.17 ($188.27).
BAE Systems Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,355.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.04. The company has a market cap of £40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,228.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on BAE Systems
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.