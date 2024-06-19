Charles Woodburn Acquires 12 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,334 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £160.08 ($203.41).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.65), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,572,159.67).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,354 ($17.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.94 ($189.25).

On Monday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn bought 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($17.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.17 ($188.27).

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,355.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.04. The company has a market cap of £40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,228.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.52) to GBX 1,400 ($17.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.50) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.79) price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.88) to GBX 1,450 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335 ($16.96).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

