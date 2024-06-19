Ben Thompson Acquires 36 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.57) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($380.58).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($386.53).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 816 ($10.37) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 877.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 835.53. The stock has a market cap of £466.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 946 ($12.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

