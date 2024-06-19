Mike Gant Sells 129,507 Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Mike Gant sold 129,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £86,769.69 ($110,253.74).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BRCK opened at GBX 68 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £217.49 million, a PE ratio of 755.56 and a beta of 1.30. Brickability Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($0.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

