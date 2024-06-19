Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells £3,500 in Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 25,000 shares of Critical Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,500 ($4,447.27).

Critical Metals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON:CRTM opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Critical Metals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

