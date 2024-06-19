Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Stephen Daintith Buys 42 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith acquired 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($190.52).

Ocado Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 353.60 ($4.49) on Wednesday. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 332.70 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -930.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 359.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

