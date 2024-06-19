Dennis Schulz Purchases 294 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz bought 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($190.52).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dennis Schulz bought 524 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($379.52).

ITM Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 47.82 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.82. The firm has a market cap of £295.04 million, a PE ratio of -478.20 and a beta of 1.78. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

