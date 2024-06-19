Martyn Clark Sells 10,347 Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49).
Crest Nicholson Stock Performance
Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 244.60 ($3.11) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 255 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.71. The stock has a market cap of £628.43 million, a PE ratio of 3,494.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.
Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Crest Nicholson
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.