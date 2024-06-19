Martyn Clark Sells 10,347 Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49).

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 244.60 ($3.11) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 255 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.71. The stock has a market cap of £628.43 million, a PE ratio of 3,494.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.56) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.40 ($2.91).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

