Russell Fryer Sells 6,227 Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £311.35 ($395.62).
Critical Metals Price Performance
LON CRTM opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.19. Critical Metals Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £4.01 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.70.
About Critical Metals
