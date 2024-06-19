Russell Fryer Sells 6,227 Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £311.35 ($395.62).

Critical Metals Price Performance

LON CRTM opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.19. Critical Metals Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £4.01 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.