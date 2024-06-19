B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Insider Mark Rosman Purchases 20,000 Shares

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Rosman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($762.39).
B90 Price Performance
Shares of B90 stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.89. B90 Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11).
B90 Company Profile
