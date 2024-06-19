Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $6,990,437. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.