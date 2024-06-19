Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Decreased by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

