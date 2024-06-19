Brokers Offer Predictions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LXRX stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

