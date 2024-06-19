Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Boosted by Roth Capital

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for High Tide in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %

Shares of HIT opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. High Tide has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.