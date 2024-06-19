Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $57.50.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $43,673,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

