Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veren in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Veren’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Veren’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Veren Price Performance

VRN opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Veren has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Veren Announces Dividend

Veren ( NYSE:VRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Veren had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.45%.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

