Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Boosted by DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

EQBK opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.45 million, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett acquired 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at $338,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 530.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.