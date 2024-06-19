Leerink Partnrs Comments on Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,476.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,057,669 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

