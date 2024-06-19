B. Riley Comments on TeraWulf Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

WULF has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 33.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

