CarMax (KMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 21st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

