General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GIS opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

