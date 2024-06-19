FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Earnings on Friday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $15.60-$16.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 15.600-16.000 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $407.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.19 and its 200-day moving average is $449.36. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $385.27 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.