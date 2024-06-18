827 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.
Read Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
