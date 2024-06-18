Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,051,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,334,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $269.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.