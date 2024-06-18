Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 4,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

