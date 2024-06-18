Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

