Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $502.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $504.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

