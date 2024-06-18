Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,564 shares of company stock valued at $208,591,435. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $506.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.14 and a 200-day moving average of $444.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

