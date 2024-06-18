Leo Wealth LLC Takes $11.80 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,798,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.2% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $485.06 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.13 and its 200-day moving average is $431.15.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

