Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

