M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,843 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

